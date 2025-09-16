Emmy winner Noah Wyle says being part of 'The Pitt' 'feels analogous to when my son was born'

The Pitt came out on top at the 77th Emmy Awards, winning for outstanding drama series. Star Noah Wyle also won outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his portrayal of Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch.

Dr. Robby grapples with grief as he goes about his work day in season 1 of the show, and Wyle told ABC Audio back in February that hearing stories about real-life emergency room doctors relating to his character is the most rewarding part of his job.

"It feels analogous to when my son was born, and they handed him to me for the first time and I went, 'Oh, that's why I'm here,'" Wyle said. "Everything I've ever done or learned—it hasn't been for me. The point of it was to teach it to you or to have it as a frame of reference for you."

Wyle says he feels like The Pitt is exactly where he is meant to be.

"In the same way, I feel very much like, 'Oh, this is what I'm supposed to be doing right now.' This feels [like] really an important and impactful show and message to be bringing out there, and I feel like I'm right where I'm supposed to be."

After starting out as Dr. John Carter on ER, Wyle says playing a doctor again on The Pitt feels "totally full circle," as the shows were filmed on the same lot.

"We shoot this show on stage 22, we filmed ER on stage 11 — I drive through the same gate that I drove through every day for 15 years and drive past that stage and thousands of ghosts to get to stage 22 to basically put on the same costume and do the same thing that I did when I was in my 20s," Wyle said. "It feels wonderful and synchronistic, and it feels appropriate and timely, and it's been really gratifying."

