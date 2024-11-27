ERNEST brings out Morgan Wallen to perform “Cowgirls” & ”Flower Shops” while opening for Jelly Roll

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) ERNEST performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 27, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

ERNEST was performing at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville during the final show on Jelly Roll’s Beautifully Broken Tour when he had one last surprise for his fans. ERNEST brought out the CMA Entertainer of the Year, Morgan Wallen, to perform their duets “Cowgirls” and “Flower Shops.”