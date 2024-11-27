ERNEST brings out Morgan Wallen to perform “Cowgirls” & ”Flower Shops” while opening for Jelly Roll

ERNEST was performing at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville during the final show on Jelly Roll’s Beautifully Broken Tour when he had one last surprise for his fans. ERNEST brought out the CMA Entertainer of the Year, Morgan Wallen, to perform their duets “Cowgirls” and “Flower Shops.”
@cmt Long live cowgirls and special guests at concerts! #morganwallen #ernest ♬ original sound - CMT
@taystanfordmusic Ern really said welcome morgan waylon hahaha #morganwallen #ernest #flowershops #wallen #music #fy #foryou #nashville ♬ original sound - Tay Stanford