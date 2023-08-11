Eufaula Police raising funds for K-9 Unit to help target drug traffickers

EUFAULA, Okla. − “It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to become a K-9 officer,” said Eufaula Police Officer Paul Brown, and he might get his chance.
“We have a new police chief, and he’s launching a K-9 Unit. He has experience in that area, and we’re going to raise the funds. We did not want the finances to be a barrier and we want to do what we can,” said local business owner Shari Wilkins is spearheading an effort to raise $20,000 to buy and train a police K-9 for the Eufaula Police Department.
Currently, they don’t have K-9, but police chief David Bryning says there’s a need.
“We take multiple arrests every week for due to narcotics, some small, some big,” said Chief Bryning. “One of our larger arrests was over a thousand fentanyl pills here recently, and as everyone knows fentanyl is what most people are dying from lately.”
Chief Bryning said drug traffickers take Highway 9 and 69 north instead of I-35, trying to avoid detection.
“Basically, all your drugs are going north,” Chief Bryning said. “And they go right through our town.”
Chief Bryning has been a K-9 handler and knows a dog will make a difference.
Wilkins’ business Lake Dog and Their People is leading the fundraising effort through the month of August.
All to get Officer Brown a new partner and get them both all trained up.
“They’ll send us to a K-9 handlers’ course,” said Officer Brown, “And after that, we’ll go certify with the State of Oklahoma, and we’ll be ready to rock and roll.”
Here’s a list of participating business and fundraising events.
- Stites Home Furnishings – 10% from Saturday Sales in August (beginning August 12th)
- Nicole’s & Meme’s – Friday, August 18th 10% from sales that day
- E’s Hideaway Restaurant - Tuesday, August 22nd 10% of that day’s sales
- Mama Tig’s – Thursday, August 24th 10% of sales that day
- Fox Place - Tuesday, August 29th 6:00 to 8:00 pm 15% of (this after-hours event will have free gift with each purchase. Snacks & drinks and door prizes!)
- Belt40- Thursday, August 31st Eufaula K9 Fundraising Dinner
- Lake Dog and their people- The month of August, Raffles, K9 T-shirt sales and fun bin dog toy sales- half will go to Eufaula Police K9 Unit (the other half goes to McIntosh County K9 Unit)
Donations can also be mailed to the City of Eufaula Police Department – PO Box 684, Eufaula, OK 74432 or dropped off at Lake Dog and Their People on Main Street in Eufaula. Please make checks payable to Eufaula Police Department.