Eufaula Police raising funds for K-9 Unit to help target drug traffickers

EUFAULA, Okla. − “It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to become a K-9 officer,” said Eufaula Police Officer Paul Brown, and he might get his chance.

“We have a new police chief, and he’s launching a K-9 Unit. He has experience in that area, and we’re going to raise the funds. We did not want the finances to be a barrier and we want to do what we can,” said local business owner Shari Wilkins is spearheading an effort to raise $20,000 to buy and train a police K-9 for the Eufaula Police Department.

Currently, they don’t have K-9, but police chief David Bryning says there’s a need.

“We take multiple arrests every week for due to narcotics, some small, some big,” said Chief Bryning. “One of our larger arrests was over a thousand fentanyl pills here recently, and as everyone knows fentanyl is what most people are dying from lately.”

Chief Bryning said drug traffickers take Highway 9 and 69 north instead of I-35, trying to avoid detection.

“Basically, all your drugs are going north,” Chief Bryning said. “And they go right through our town.”

Chief Bryning has been a K-9 handler and knows a dog will make a difference.

Wilkins’ business Lake Dog and Their People is leading the fundraising effort through the month of August.

All to get Officer Brown a new partner and get them both all trained up.

“They’ll send us to a K-9 handlers’ course,” said Officer Brown, “And after that, we’ll go certify with the State of Oklahoma, and we’ll be ready to rock and roll.”

Here’s a list of participating business and fundraising events.

Donations can also be mailed to the City of Eufaula Police Department – PO Box 684, Eufaula, OK 74432 or dropped off at Lake Dog and Their People on Main Street in Eufaula. Please make checks payable to Eufaula Police Department.