Toby Keith: American Icon NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 29: (L-R) Riley Green and Ella Langley perform onstage for the Toby Keith: American Icon tribute at Bridgestone Arena on July 29, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Universal Music Group) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Universal Music)

Ella Langley and Riley Green are like the modern-day Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers! I am sure you have heard " You Look Like You Love Me”.

It is all OVER social media! The music video is cool too!

They are at it again with a new song called " Don’t Mind if I Do”. They sound so good together! Riley has a new album out next month.

Hear it for yourself!