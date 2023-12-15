Families can explore downtown Tulsa with free augmented reality experience

TULSA, Okla. — Families can explore downtown Tulsa with a holiday twist thanks to a free, augmented reality experience created specifically for the city.

The new experience was created by local start-up Icon XR Studios, which is made up of students and graduates of Holberton School Tulsa.

Chief Marketing Officer Chris Vanndy said to use the new experience, first make your way to the corner of 6th and Boston near Chapman Centennial Green. While standing on the corner sidewalk, open the camera on your phone and scan the QR posted on the sign at your feet. You must be in this specific location because the technology was built around the statue you’ll find there. Then, snow, presents, and ornaments will cover the area and you can snap a picture!

Vanndy told FOX23, “this project came about because we wanted to really make a strong argument that tourism and brand awareness can be developed through these really innovative, mixed reality experiences.”

Icon XR the virtual landscape for families to enjoy is a part of Downtown Days of Wonder which is put on by Downtown Tulsa Partnership.

“We’re excited to be first of its kind in using Tulsa’s architecture to create experiences that people can physically come and try out and we’re also excited to be pushing the boundaries of what’s possible when you tell stories with augmented reality.”

If you take a few steps over to the green, there is another QR code to scan. This experience opens up Instagram or Facebook so you can take a photo or video with a sparkly Christmas tree.

The experience is free and available through Jan. 15, 2024.