July means new family-friendly fun is happening in the Rose District in downtown Broken Arrow!

Here’s what you need to know:

- Happening on Tuesday evenings in July (7/9, 7/16, 7/23, 7/30) from 4p to 8p

- Downtown Broken Arrow in the Rose District (418 S. Main St.)

- 15+ Food Trucks (quick & easy dinner)

- 20+ Local Vendors (fresh produce & more)

Plus, enjoy live music and an interactive water feature for the kids to keep cool in -- All for FREE! 😎