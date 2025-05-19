'Final Destination: Bloodlines' scares its way to $51 million debut

Warner Bros. Pictures
By Andrea Tuccillo

Final Destination: Bloodlines had a bloody good weekend at the box office, taking the number one spot with a $51 million haul.

It's the sixth installment of the horror movie franchise, which sees a group of characters survive a near-death experience and then contend with Death itself, as it comes back to finish the job. According to Variety, it was the biggest opening weekend of the franchise, beating 2009's The Final Destination, which debuted with $27 million. 

Final Destination: Bloodlines knocks previous box office champ Thunderbolts* down to the number two spot this week with $16.5 million, while Sinners comes in at number three with $15.4 million.

Hurry Up TomorrowAbel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye's new film, debuted at number six on the tally, with $3.3 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Final Destination: Bloodlines – $51 million
2. Thunderbolts* – $16.5 million
3. Sinners – 15.4 million
4. A Minecraft Movie – $5.9 million
5. The Accountant 2 – $5 million
6. Hurry Up Tomorrow – $3.3 million
7. Friendship – $1.4 million
8. Clown in a Cornfield – $1.3 million
9. Until Dawn – $800,000
10. The Amateur – $712,000

