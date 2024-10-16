Find out how popular Halloween is in your town

Have you ever wanted to know how your town stacks up against others when it comes to Halloween candy, costumes, and decorations in Green Country and America? Well, now you can find out thanks to Instacart.
The scare score is calculated to determine which zip codes were the “Halloween-iest,” Instacart used purchase data from last October.
The tool calculates how much of the following was purchased per zip code:
- Ounces of candy per person
- Costume items per person
- Decor items per person
This data helps create an initial score out of 100. Instacart also provides a candy index, costume index, and decor index score.
These are the towns in Green Country with some of the Halloween-liest scores
- Benchmark
- Bixby
- Canyon Creek
- Cedarcrest
- Crosstimber
- Delaware Pointe
- Garden City
- Harmon Oaks
- Silver Chase
- Stone Briar
- The Timbers
- Walnut Creek
- West Tulsa
Want to see how your town/zip code scores? Check out all of the scores across Green Country and the rest of America at Trickortreat.Instacart.com