First look at Eddie Murphy in new Christmas comedy 'Candy Cane Lane'

Claudette Bariua/Amazon

By Mary Pat Thompson

Christmas has come early this year with the first look at Eddie Murphy's new holiday comedy movie, Candy Cane Lane.

Amazon has released a collection of stills and a teaser poster for the film, which streams globally on Prime Video on December 1.

Murphy stars as Chris, a man on a mission to win his neighborhood's Christmas decoration contest. He makes a deal with a real-life Christmas elf to secure his success, but a magic wish gone wrong brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life and causes chaos throughout his entire town.

Reginald Hudlin directs the film, which also stars Tracee Ellis RossJillian BellNick Offerman and Chris Redd.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!