The Fish Doorbell is taking the internet by storm

Rainbow trout at Chattahoochee Forest National Fish Hatchery Rainbow trout at Chattahoochee Forest National Fish Hatchery, Crystal Thomas/USFWS, Public Domain, https://www.fws.gov/media/rainbow-trout-chattahoochee-forest-national-fish-hatchery (Crystal Thomas/USFWS/Crystal Thomas/USFWS)
By Abby Jessen

Have you heard your friends or coworkers talking about the “fish doorbell?” It’s the latest viral sensation!

The fish doorbell livestream soothes me in the way that only watching the DVD logo bounce around and hit the corner of the screen has done before.

If you don’t know what I’m talking about, you can check out the fish doorbell here.

The premise is that you watch the livestream and open the gate for the fish to swim through when you see they’re present. People on the internet have loved “unlocking” the gate for them.

Try it for yourself!

