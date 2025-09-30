Five Autumn Safety Checks Homeowners Should Do Now

Have you done any of these yet? If not, add them to your to-do list!

Splitero reports a fall home maintenance checklist to help homeowners prepare for winter, ensuring efficiency and preventing costly repairs. (Suzanne Tucker // Shutterstock/Suzanne Tucker // Shutterstock)
By Cait

We’re already one week into fall (at least according to the calendar) and the NY Post has graciously reminded us of five things every homeowner should check to ensure their home is in tip-top shape for the new season:

  1. Chimney and heating system: have a professional take a look for any gas leaks. If you have a fireplace, nests and other blockages can cause a fire once you start it so make sure it’s clear now so it doesn’t cause a problem during winter.
  2. Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors: make sure they’re working and replace the batteries or entire units if needed.
  3. Roofs and gutters: look for missing shingles or signs of sagging in your roof. Make sure gutters aren’t loaded with debris (especially important in places that receive a lot of snow/ice).
  4. Outdoor walkways and lighting: look for cracks and uneven surfaces that might present a tripping hazard if covered in snow/leaves.
  5. Emergency supplies and backup power: depends on where you live but common things to have on hand include flashlights, batteries, blankets, extra water, and nonperishable food.
