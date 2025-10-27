Food pantries in and around San Antonio

If you need assistance, here is a list of food pantries in Bexar County and surrounding areas. Please make sure to check distribution days and hours.
Bexar County
- Henry Carroll Early Education Center
- Daily Bread Free Little Pantry
- Little Free Pantry
- Heritage Middle School
- Christ Episcopal Church
- River City Community Church
- Converse First Baptist Church
- Latched Support
Kendall County
- Comfort Golden Age Center
- Hill Country Daily Bread Ministries
- Notre Dame Kerrville Conference
- Comfort Table and Food Pantry
Gillespie County
- Fredericksburg Food Pantry
- Lifeboat Mini Free Food Pantry
- Central Texas Food Bank
- Healthy Pantry Haus
Wilson County
- St. Ann Catholic Church
- Floresville Food Pantry and Resource Center
- Poth Food Pantry and Thrift Store
- Community First Health Plans Food Pantry
- Cowboys Ranch
- Lodi Park
Atascosa County
- Atascosa Christian Assistance Ministries
- Bountiful Blessings Food Pantry
- Iglesia De Dios
- Jesse’s Snack Pantry
- First Baptist Church of Jourdanton
Comal County
- SOS Food Bank
- First United Methodist Church
- Mill Street Community Garden
- Community Resource Recreation Center
Guadalupe County
- Randolph Area Christian Assistance Program (RACAP) -
- Maxine and Lutrell Watts Elementary School
- Christian Cupboard
- Our Lady of Guadalupe Food Distribution Center
- Children of God Church, Food Distribution Center