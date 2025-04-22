Freddie Prinze Jr., Jennifer Love Hewitt star in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' sequel trailer

The trailer for the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel has arrived.

Sony Pictures released the official trailer for the horror film on Tuesday. Madelyn Cline stars with some familiar faces in the movie, which comes to theaters on July 18.

Releasing over 25 years after the original film, this movie's plot follows a deadly car accident that causes five friends to cover up their involvement. They make a pact to keep it all a secret.

"A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer…and is hell-bent on revenge," according to the film's official synopsis. "As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help."

That's right — joining the new crew are members of the 1997 film's original cast, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt. The trailer also shows a photo of Sarah Michelle Gellar's Helen Shivers through a quick shot of her gravesite.

Along with Cline, the new group of teenagers in this film includes Chase Sui Wonders, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers and Jonah Hauer-King.

"I just have one question," Hewitt's Julie James says to Cline in the trailer. "What did you do last summer?"

Lola Tung and Nicholas Alexander Chavez also star in the film.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson directs the new I Know What You Did Last Summer from a screenplay she and Sam Lansky wrote based on a story by Robinson and Leah McKendrick.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.