Freddy Krueger's glove, Jason's mask and more: Prop auction makes for ultimate Halloween costumes

Propstore

By Stephen Iervolino

If you love scary movies — and have very deep pockets — the U.K.-based memorabilia company Propstore has what could be the makings of the ultimate Halloween costume.

As reported, upward of $13 million worth of movie props, costumes and other memorabilia are up for grabs during the company's Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, running from November 9 to November 12. But the collection includes some exceedingly rare thriller and horror props, too.

To name a few, Freddy Krueger's blade-fingered glove as seen in 1984's original A Nightmare on Elm Street and its 1985 sequel is going under the hammer; it's expected to fetch as much as $460,000.

Mario Kirner, the owner and curator of The Friday the 13th Museum, is offering a screen-used hockey mask worn by the infamous Jason Vorhees in 1993's Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday. That's expected to fetch anywhere from $46,000 to $92,000.

A shooting script from The Shining, complete with annotations from directing legend Stanley Kubrick, is another big-ticket item up for grabs, expected to fetch as much as $69,000.

There's even a makeup display of Bill Skarsgård's Pennywise the Clown from 2019's It Chapter Two, which is estimated to sell for at least $7,000 and as much as $13,800.

As is almost always the case, even the high-end estimates can be surpassed when the hammer finally falls.

Oh, and if you are well-heeled enough to buy one of the screen-used costume pieces that are going up for auction, we were just kidding — please don't go wearing them for trick-or-treating next year.

Check out all the items hitting the auction block here.

