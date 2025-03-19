French Bulldog ranked most popular dog breed for third year in a row

What’s your favorite dog breed? The American Kennel Club has released its annual top dog breed list, and French bulldogs have come in first place for the third year in a row.

The American Kennel Club cites the breed’s small size which makes them suitable for apartment living.

Top Dog Breeds in the U.S.

French Bulldog Labrador Retriever Golden Retriever German Shepherd Poodle Dachshund Beagle Rottweiler Bulldog German Shorthaired Pointer

For more information and the least popular dog breeds, you can check out the American Kennel Club’s list here.



