'Friends' cast releases joint statement honoring late co-star Matthew Perry

The Friends cast has released a joint statement in the wake of Matthew Perry's death.

In the statement shared with ABC News, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to their late co-star and friend, who died Saturday at the age of 54, according to law enforcement sources.

Perry was known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom, which ran from 1994 to 2004.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," their statement reads. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continues. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

The Friends cast remained close following the show's series finale and reunited onscreen in the 2021 special, Friends: The Reunion.

In a statement Sunday, the LAPD said Perry "was discovered by a witness unresponsive in his jacuzzi" on Saturday at around 4 p.m. PT. "The Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced Perry deceased," the LAPD statement said.

The LA County coroner confirmed Sunday to ABC News that an autopsy was performed. Perry's cause of death is pending while they wait for toxicology results, which could take weeks.

