Thomas'® and WK Kellogg Co Announce New Collaboration with Launch of Froot Loops® Mini Bagels

Breakfast just a whole lot sweeter with Kellogg’s Froot Loops partnering with Thomas’ Breads to bring us Thomas’ Froot Loops Mini Bagels!

The colorfully speckled bagels are about half the size of traditional bagels and have bits of Froot Loops cereal scattered throughout each bite.

Each package includes 10 pre-sliced mini bagels and range around $5.50.

This limited edition collaboration will be available on store shelves nationwide through October 10!