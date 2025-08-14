Full New Heights podcast with Taylor Swift now available

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on 'New Heights' (@newheightshow/Instagram)
By Abby Jessen

Taylor Swift appeared on the New Heights Podcast with the Kelce brothers last night, and it seemed to end unexpectedly. They said they had a technical glitch but were able to fix it around 12:37 a.m. this morning.

My favorite parts of the podcast were when Taylor Swift talked about her affinity for making sourdough and when Travis talked about his Instagram feed full of otter videos!

The full podcast is available for you to watch here.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!