FX drops final season trailer for 'Reservation Dogs'

Following show co-creator Sterlin Harjo's announcement that the acclaimed series was coming to an end, FX has dropped a trailer to the third and final season of Reservation Dogs.

Having reached California as a tribute to their fallen friend last season, the coming attraction shows the remaining pals, Indigenous teens, back to face the music after running away from their Oklahoma stomping grounds.

The end begins August 2 on Hulu.

As mentioned last week, Harjo thanked his cast, fellow co-creator Taika Waititi and fans for the show. "I always knew what the end of this story would be, I just didn't know when it would arrive," he noted. "As we continued to break stories and write scripts this season, it became clear to the producers, Taika and me that the season three finale is the perfect SERIES finale."

Harjo said, "It has been a gift to us to show the world a different perspective of Indigenous people and our culture. Most important of all, it has been a dream to collaborate and make a show that is entirely written by, directed by and stars Native people."

In a statement about the news, FX noted, "People throw around the words historic and groundbreaking far too often and without merit: Reservation Dogs is worthy of those superlatives."

