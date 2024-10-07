Game Night Just Got More Fun with Monopoly Board Crawl!

If you’re on the hunt for a new drinking game, Hasbro is looking to help you out with their first-ever Monopoly drinking game!

Inside Monopoly Board Crawl, you’ll find token pieces which resemble cocktail beverages (and a root beer float for the non-drinkers) while hitting the streets to explore various party spots like a dance floor, rooftop bar or VIP section.

Instead of playing for titles in cash, you’ll be paying in sips and you can also take risky dares and confess revealing truths during this new game!

Secure Monopoly Bar Crawl for your next game night on Amazon for only $20.