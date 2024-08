GameStop Retro Stores have started popping up all over the country offering a walk down memory lane for customers!

Inside these retro stores, you can buy throwback consoles like:

NES/SNES

Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, GameCube

N64

DS

Wii/Wii U

PS1, PS2, PS3, PS Vita

Xbox/Xbox 360

Sega Dreamcast. Sega Saturn, Sega Genesis

Along with the consoles, customers will be able to purchase throwback games as well as console accessories.

Find your nearest GameStop Retro Store here.