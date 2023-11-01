'General Hospital' star Tyler Christopher dead at 50

Acclaimed Daytime Emmy-winning actor Tyler Christopher, famous for his iconic portrayal of Nikolas Cassadine on the beloved ABC soap opera General Hospital, has died at the age of 50.

The sorrowful news was shared via Instagram by Tyler's dear friend and former GH co-star, Maurice Benard, who shared a heartfelt tribute to Instagram on October 31.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher. Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment," Benard wrote.

"Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting," he continued. "Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him. Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol."

"We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father," he concluded.

Frank Valentini, the executive producer of General Hospital, expressed deep grief over the loss on X, formerly Twitter, saying, "I am heartbroken over the news of Tyler Christopher's passing. He was kind, an incredible actor, and a dear friend, who was beloved by our #GH family and fans of Nikolas Cassadine."

Besides GH, Tyler graced numerous other productions, including CSI, Days of Our Lives, and Charmed.

In addition to his successful career, Tyler had two marriages, first to actress Eva Longoria from 2002-2004 and later to sports reporter Brienne Pedigo from 2008-2021.

