George Strait: The King of Country played before a record ticketed crowd Saturday night at Kyle Field on the campus of Texas A&M. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

This video has been making the rounds on social media again, I forgot all about it!

King George performed on ACM Presents: Brooks and Dunn’s The Last Rodeo, I want to say back in 2010.

Take a listen to George Strait singing Boot Scootin’ Boogie! I bet B&D are happy they recorded it first!