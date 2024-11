George Strait: The King of Country played before a record ticketed crowd Saturday night at Kyle Field on the campus of Texas A&M. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The CMA awards are next Wednesday, it was announced today that George Strait will be honored with the 2024 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

That means George has to show up, right? It will be awesome to see him on the CMA’s again.

I am pretty sure there will be some sort of tribute to him prior to receiving the award. Who do you want to see covering King George?

Here is my vote