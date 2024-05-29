Get to know new artist, Mae Estes!

Who doesn’t love a good round of Would You Rather!?

Mae Estes Artist Visit to K95 Tulsa

By Caitlin Fisher

Hope, Arkansas native, Mae Estes, stopped by the station to play the K95.5 team some of her songs and Cait & Bradley wanted to take some time to get to know her before you hear her on the radio!

@k95.5tulsa

The best way to get to know someone is always with a round of #wouldyouratherquestions so we put @Mae Estes on the spot 🤭 Check out her music today 🎶 #artistvisit #maeestes #caitandbradley #tulsaoklahoma @cait_ontheradio

♬ original sound - K95.5Tulsa

So personable and down to earth! You can get to know Mae some more by checking out her music!

