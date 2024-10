Sonic is officially ready for spooky season with their new menu addition: the Witch’s Brew Slush Float!

New Sonic Witch’s Brew Slush Float! The drink features a green apple slush with salted caramel bubbles, topped with... Posted by Snack Betch on Sunday, September 8, 2024

This seasonal float features a green apple-flavored slush base speckled with salted caramel bubbles and topped off with soft serve and more bubbles.

You can try this seasonal drink for only $4 through November 3.