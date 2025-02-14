Get your tickets early with this Wicked deal!

Celebrity Attractions is bringing the hit Broadway musical, Wicked, to Green Country on May 28 - June 15 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center and you can get your tickets now before anyone else:

Take advantage of Celebrity Attractions’ priority sale with the code 25GREEN before tickets officially go on sale Tuesday, February 18.

You can purchase tickets online, by phone (918.596.7111) or visiting the Tulsa PAC Box Office (Monday-Friday, 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.)

NOTE: Wicked is recommended for children ages 8 and older. Children under 4 will not be admitted into the show.