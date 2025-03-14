Get Your Tickets now for Born and Raised Festival!

Born and Raised Fest 2025
By Caitlin Fisher

The Born and Raised Music Festival returns to Rockin’ Red Dirt Ranch in Pryor, Oklahoma on September 10-13:

Attendees will see lots of hit artists like Parker McCollum, Cody Jinks, and Treaty Oak Revival performing all weekend long and tickets are officially on sale.

There are many ticket options available for purchase:

Attendees can also purchase reserved seating passes to sit in sections E and F at the Big Sky Stage for $289.99 + fees.

There are also a lot of VIP tickets packages available to choose from:

NOTE: There are also group ticket packages available.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!