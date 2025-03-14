Get Your Tickets now for Born and Raised Festival!

The Born and Raised Music Festival returns to Rockin’ Red Dirt Ranch in Pryor, Oklahoma on September 10-13:

Attendees will see lots of hit artists like Parker McCollum, Cody Jinks, and Treaty Oak Revival performing all weekend long and tickets are officially on sale.

There are many ticket options available for purchase:

Attendees can also purchase reserved seating passes to sit in sections E and F at the Big Sky Stage for $289.99 + fees.

There are also a lot of VIP tickets packages available to choose from:

NOTE: There are also group ticket packages available.