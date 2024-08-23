Glen Powell is a disguised college football player in 'Chad Powers' 1st look

A first look at Glen Powell starring in the new half-hour comedy series Chad Powers was released on Thursday, featuring a photo of Powell with a mop-top haircut decked out in football gear.

The series coming to Hulu, which has officially started production, has an executive producing team that includes former NFL stars Peyton and Eli Manning, Powell and Loki veteran writer Michael Waldron.

The release also noted that the show is based on a sketch that originally aired on ESPN+'s Eli's Places series, in which Eli explored various college football scenes across the country.

Powell, who has been featured in a streak of several high-budget films in recent years, including Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone But You, Twisters and Hit Man, co-wrote the pilot with Waldron.

The Manning brothers are no strangers to entertainment, hosting ESPN's Manningcast, a Monday Night Football broadcast of Peyton and Eli Manning.

Disney, the parent company of ABC News, is the majority owner of Hulu.

