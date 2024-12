All of the holiday lights are back this year at Guthrie Green in downtown Tulsa! Enjoy live music, a holiday market featuring local vendors, various food trucks, and so much more at “Lights On: Glow on the Green” happening Friday, December 6th.

Families can enjoy the lights nightly Dec. 6th - Jan. 5th, as well as the return of QuikTrip’s JollyTown Dec. 13 - Dec. 22nd.

JollyTown at Guthrie Green