"God is good!" Celebrity friends react to Jamie Foxx's first video post since health scare

"Awww Man!! Who's cuttin' onions??" Will Smith posted almost immediately after Jamie's post went up Friday night, July 21. "Love U Foxx!! Your Light Is Needed 'n Appreciated Right Now!"

Jamie's fellow Oscar-winner Viola Davis noted, "God is GOOD!!!!!!!! Sending love Jamie," with a trio of heart emoji.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said, "I'm gonna bear hug the f*** outta you when I see you again," while Michael B. Jordan added, "I love you brother!!"

Justin Timberlake said, "Love you Foxx," along with the "praise hands" emoji, while model and author Ashley Graham posted, "We all love you Jamie! God is so good!!"

The good vibes kept rolling with Marvel movie baddie and The Purge series star Frank Grillo adding, "amen brother. much more for you to do. warrior."

LL Cool J expressed, "so glad to see you back my brother," along with a "muscle" emoji, a fist and a crown.

Paris Hilton replied to Jamie's message with "Love you bro," adding a heart emoji and "stay strong."



Corinne Foxx added, "I love you Dad," with a heart.

Corinne was first to break the news that Foxx had been sidelined around the time he was working on Back in Action with Cameron Diaz for Netflix, saying only that her dad was recovering from an undisclosed "medical complication."

