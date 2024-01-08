Golden Globes 2024: 'Oppenheimer' tops the competition with five awards

The 2024 Golden Globes took place Sunday night at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, and Christopher Nolan's nuclear-age drama led the night by taking home five, including the final award of the night, Best Motion Picture – Drama.

Going into the evening, Barbie and HBO's Succession led the nominations with nine apiece.

Here are the highlights:

Jo Koy's not so "perfect monologue"

Comedian Jo Koy seemed to battle nerves in his first turn as host, occasionally commenting when jokes didn't work. In one case, he said, "Some I wrote, some other people wrote. I got the gig 10 days ago, you want a perfect monologue?"

One of the jokes that seemed to fall flat was Koy's mention of Taylor Swift. "We came on after a football doubleheader," Koy said. "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL ... On the Golden Globes we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift."

The camera cut to Taylor, who sipped her drink, but otherwise didn't look too thrilled about it, prompting an immediately viral reaction, and Koy to apologize again, noting, "Sorry about that."

Oppenheimer's chain reaction

In the motion picture drama category, it was Oppenheimer's night: The drama scored a Best Director trophy for Christopher Nolan, Best Original Score for Ludwig Göransson, and Best Supporting and Best Actor Globes respectively for Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy. The film also took the Best Picture trophy.

Beef and The Bear win big

Netflix's Beef and FX's Hulu show The Bear swept in their respective leading actor and actress categories: Steven Yeun and Ali Wong for the former, and Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri for the latter.

Edebiri looked genuinely shocked, and gave an excited acceptance speech in which she specifically thanked her "agents' assistants," for answering all her "crazy" calls and emails. The nod to the normally-unsung employees got a rise from the crowd, and a whoop from Taylor Swift herself.

The Bear also snagged Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Beef took the trophy for Best Television Limited Series later in the evening, with its creator Lee Sung Jin thanking the man behind a real road rage incident that he was involved with for inspiring the story. "Sir, I hope you honk and yell and inspire others for years to come," he joked.

Succession still strong

Kieran Culkin snagged the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama award for the show -- which also saw the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television go to Matthew Macfayden. Culkin jokingly said of his fellow nominee Pedro Pascal, "Suck it, Pedro! Sorry. Mine!"

Succession also picked up the trophy for Best Television Series – Drama, and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama for Sarah Snook.

Lily Gladstone makes history

Lily Gladstone won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, the film's only win of the evening. She made history as the first Indigenous person to win the award and started her acceptance speech in the language of the Blackfeet Native American Tribe.

"This is a historic win, it doesn't belong to just me," she continued in English. "This is for every little rez kid … every little native kid out there who has a dream, who is seeing themselves represented and our stories told by ourselves in our own words with tremendous allies and tremendous trust…."

The night's new categories

This year's telecast featured two new categories, one for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television, and another for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.



Ricky Gervais wasn't there to accept the inaugural award for his Netflix special Armageddon, but Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig and the cast took to the stage when 2023's biggest movie, Barbie, took the Box Office trophy.

Robbie thanked fans for getting dressed up for a night out at the movies, and to the executives at Warner Bros. for taking the "risk" on the movie. Margot also thanked the Globes for creating the box office category that is dedicated to the fans.

