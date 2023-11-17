Golden Globes to move from longtime home at NBC for January 7 broadcast

The Golden Globes have found a new broadcast home at CBS.

The 81st annual telecast will air on Sunday, January 7, directly following an NFL ON CBS Sunday doubleheader. It will also stream on Paramount+.

George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer of CBS, noted, "Live entertainment and sports have been, and will always be, a hallmark of CBS, and the Globes adds an exciting new dimension to our first quarter schedule this year."

The three-hour show will be broadcast live from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, with a rebroadcast for the West Coast.

In June, Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge acquired the assets, rights and properties to the annual awards show from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

This resulted in the winding down of the HFPA, a group of international journalists who previously chose nominees and decided winners for the Golden Globes each year, which has come under fire in recent years for a lack of diversity among its ranks.

"In an age when audiences are viewing content on their own schedules, we are delighted to bring the Golden Globes to viewers globally through CBS' robust platforms," said Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes. "Audiences will have the ability to enjoy our show live and on demand. We cannot wait to reveal the magic of what will be our most unforgettable show yet."

