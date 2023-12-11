Golden Globes nominations 2024: Christopher Nolan, Brie Larson and more react

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan, his co-star Emily Blunt and Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham were among those reacting to their 2024 Golden Globes nominations, which were announced Monday.

Barbie dominated as the most-nominated film of the year, and Succession once again reigned supreme on the television side. Both received nine nominations.

A "delighted" Nolan reacted to his Oppenheimer getting eight nominations, saying, "Working with the great ensemble cast ... has been one of the highlights of my career, so I am thrilled the Golden Globes have recognized Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy's incredible work in this film," he said. "I'm delighted with all of the nominations, including Ludwig's [Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson's] magnificent score."

For her part, Blunt, nominated for her supporting performance, said in a statement that she is "overjoyed and very moved to be recognized in this way. Made all the more special that it's for THIS staggering and beautiful film that we are all deeply proud to be a part of….so thank you to Chris Nolan for bringing me into the fold in the first place!"

Waddingham posted to X, formerly Twitter, "I've died and gone to heaven! @goldenglobes I AM SHOOKETH!!!!! Thank you SO, SO MUCH. This list is the greatest gift! Thank you for including me. I'm FLOORED!"

Brie Larson, who was nominated for best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television for Lessons in Chemistry, shared an Instagram post of her and her canine co-star from the show. "Me and Six Thirty say thank you," she wrote. "This show and [her character] Elizabeth Zott has my heart!!"

The 2024 Golden Globes will take place Sunday, January 7, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, with the ceremony airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. A host for the awards show has yet to be announced.

