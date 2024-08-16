Google-Netflix partnership lets 'Emily in Paris' fans shop for her looks while they binge

Fashion is at the center of Emily in Paris, and a new partnership between Netflix and Google will let fans shop for looks worn by Lily Collins' character and her equally stylish amis as they binge.

A shoppable Pause Ad feature will let you scan an image on your screen using Google Lens, and with the visual search tool, you'll be shown how to snatch up similar looks for yourself.

Part of the collab will be Emily-specific commercials for viewers with ad-supported Netflix plans "that organically tie Emily in Paris with Google Shopping, highlighting Emily Cooper's photo ingenuity that fans know and love."

If that's not enough immersion, Netflix also announced a video game called Netflix Stories: Emily in Paris.

"Just like Emily, you’ll make the move from the US to Paris after accepting a dream job," the ad copy teases. "Emily, Mindy, Alfie, and Gabriel will help you explore the city and find yourself in the process. Will you take every opportunity to land your dream job, and follow your heart?"

Bonne chance.

The first half of Emily in Paris' fourth season is now streaming.

