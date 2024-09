Target’s semi-annual car seat trade-in event is back September 15 - 28!

Parents can trade in old car seats and receive a 20% off Target Circle Bonus coupon toward new baby home gear like car seats, strollers, high chairs, swings, rockers, bouncers, walkers, entertainers, jumpers and more.

Target will accept and recycle all types of car seats including infant car seats, convertible car seats, car seat bases, harness/booster car seats, as well as car seats that are expired or damaged.