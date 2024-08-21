Grand Opening Weekend set for new REI store

After years in the making, REI Co-op is finally set to open at Tulsa Marketplace (6936 South Elwood Avenue West)!

The new store, located at West 71st Street and Elwood Avenue in Tulsa, is set to open November 15 with three days of festivities planned as a celebration.

During the mornings, REI Co-op will host a special giveaway at 10 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Guests can also enjoy complimentary coffee with the chance to receive an exclusive camp mug with a donation to a local non-profit.

In the afternoon, REI will host community partners and giveaways with music and other fun activities from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Some of the outdoor brands customers can expect to see are Altra, Hydro Flask, Black Diamond and HOKA as well as local non-profits.

REI Co-op will also be offering a special prize for members who apply for their Mastercard in-store during opening weekend: applicants will receive a $30 gift card when they submit an application and a $100 gift card after their first purchase with the approved Mastercard.

This marks the second REI Co-op store in the state of Oklahoma with the store’s other location in Oklahoma City.



