A "grateful" Dwayne Johnson posts cute moment with emotional fan while working on live-action 'Moana'

If you follow Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Insta — and with 395 million followers, chances are you might — you know he loves surprising fans.

He did it again, apparently on the Disney lot in Burbank, California. A new video shows The Rock stopping a tour vehicle to greet the folks — and that's when he met an 11-year-old boy named Marco, who was in tears at meeting his favorite star.

Johnson shook the young fan's hand and explained he's shooting the sequel to Moana on the lot, even showing off the makeup used to cover his tattoos to play Maui in the live-action version.

Johnson wrote on Instagram, "They say 'Never meet your heroes' ... But that saying always bugged the heck outta me - because I've always felt if you're a 'celebrity' of any caliber and you're LUCKY enough to have some fame and influence - then be grateful ... and be KIND and GOOD to people — ESPECIALLY OUR KIDS."

He continued, "Sure I've met some a#%holes as an adult, who I was so excited to finally meet and wound up being super disappointed- but that further cemented how I feel about fame."

Johnson recalled, "When I was a little boy, I finally met one of my heroes - Muhammad Ali," who, despite being "one of the most famous and influential men on earth ... was so sweet and kind to me. Put me on his lap, and talked to me as if I was the only kid in the world."

Johnson continued, "That made a MASSIVE POSITIVE impression on me that I never forgot."

To Marco, he said, "Keep up the great work in school and THANK YOU big man for being my biggest fan!!!" He also added, "us big boys cry too."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

