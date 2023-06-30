Hailey Whitters opens up about being Miranda Lambert’s body double

If you think Hailey Whitters and Miranda Lambert look alike, you’re not the first to say it! In a recent interview, Hailey admitted to the most epic story of right person, right place, right time when it came to meeting Miranda Lambert for the first time.

Before she was famous, back in 2012, Hailey worked at a hair salon in Tennessee. She was walking to work one day when a director stopped her on the street and asked if she was free to be in a video the next day.

She went to work, asked her boss for the next day off and when she walked back out of the salon, she was surprised by the legend herself, Miranda Lambert! It turned out the director wanted her to be Miranda’s body double in her music video for the song, “Fastest Girl in Town”.

Whitters remembers Miranda looking at her and saying, “Well, if she’s gonna play me, I’m glad she’s CUTE!” So they hired her!