The Halloween Festival at the Castle of Muskogee

With fall beginning Sunday, it’s time for our favorite haunted houses and spooks! 🎃

The Castle of Muskogee kicks off their Halloween season on Friday, September 27th and it’ll be underway EVERY Friday & Saturday from September 27th through October 26th.

All of the costumes + the actors and villains + family fun = seasonal shenanigans all back at the Castle this year!