'Hamilton' original cast reunites for 10th anniversary performance at 2025 Tony Awards

Fans of Hamilton were satisfied when the original company of the show reunited onstage at the 78th annual Tony Awards.

Led by creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, more than two dozen members of the original cast of Hamilton took to the stage at Radio City Music Hall to perform a medley in honor of the show's 10th anniversary.

The performance began with Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr., who won a Tony for playing Aaron Burr in the musical, taking the stage to perform the first lines from the Act 1 closer "Non-Stop."

They were quickly joined by their castmates, including Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Christopher Jackson and Jonathan Groff.

The medley included a number of snippets of fan-favorite tracks from the musical, including "My Shot," "The Schuyler Sisters," "Guns and Ships," "You'll Be Back," "Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)," "The Room Where it Happens" and "History Has Its Eyes on You."

Eventually, the celebratory performance came full circle as the original cast ended by belting out the final snippet of "Non-Stop."

This performance does not mark the end of the 10th anniversary celebrations. Odom is set to reprise his Tony-winning role at the Richard Rodgers Theatre this fall. He'll return to Aaron Burr for a limited engagement starting on Sept. 9 and running through Nov. 26.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.