Happiest cities in the U.S.

International Happiness Day is coming up on March 20, so WalletHub released its report on 2025’s Happiest Cities in America.
They looked at data in the largest cities in America ranging from the depression rate to income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day.
Happiest Cities in America
- Fremont, CA
- San Jose, CA
- Irvine, CA
- Sioux Falls, SD
- Overland Park, KS
- Lincoln, NE
- Madison, WI
- Scottsdale, AZ
- San Francisco, CA
- Huntington Beach, CA
- Bismarck, ND
- Omaha, NE
- Seattle, WA
- Charleston, SC
- San Diego, CA
- Columbia, MD
- Plano, TX
- Honolulu, HI
- South Burlington, VT
- Garden Grove, CA