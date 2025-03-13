Happiest cities in the U.S.

Employee Appreciation (Yuri Arcurs/Alexandra W/peopleimages.com - stock.adobe.com)
By Abby Jessen

International Happiness Day is coming up on March 20, so WalletHub released its report on 2025’s Happiest Cities in America.

They looked at data in the largest cities in America ranging from the depression rate to income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day.

Happiest Cities in America

  1. Fremont, CA
  2. San Jose, CA
  3. Irvine, CA
  4. Sioux Falls, SD
  5. Overland Park, KS
  6. Lincoln, NE
  7. Madison, WI
  8. Scottsdale, AZ
  9. San Francisco, CA
  10. Huntington Beach, CA
  11. Bismarck, ND
  12. Omaha, NE
  13. Seattle, WA
  14. Charleston, SC
  15. San Diego, CA
  16. Columbia, MD
  17. Plano, TX
  18. Honolulu, HI
  19. South Burlington, VT
  20. Garden Grove, CA
0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!