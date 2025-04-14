The “Happiest” country songs on your radio

Do you agree?

Shania Twain speaks at the press conference announcing her 2012 Caesars Palace Las Vegas run at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on June 8, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn.
By Jay Edwards

If you’re in a bad mood, is there a song that comes on your radio that will automatically change your mood? All of us have that one song that we know every word to and it’s hard not to smile when you hear it, right? So, did that song make the list of the “`10 Happiest Country Songs,” according to The Boot?

Here are some of the happiest songs in country music:

1.  “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” by Brooks & Dunn

2.  “Chattahoochee” by Alan Jackson

3.  “Ticks” by Brad Paisley

4.  “Mountain Music” by Alabama

5.  “Honey Bee” by Blake Shelton

6.  “Islands in the Stream” by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

7.  “I Like It, I Love It” by Tim McGraw

8.  “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” by Shania Twain

9.  “This Kiss” by Faith Hill

10.  “Country Girl (Shake It for Me)” by Luke Bryan

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

