16th Annual Academy of Country Music (ACM) Honors – Red Carpet NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 23: (L-R) HARDY and Caleigh Ryan attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

Hardy and his wife Caleigh have been keeping a big secret from all of us! They’re expecting!

That’s right, Hardy is going to be a Daddy! Baby Hardy is expected in February of 2025. This will be the first child for the couple, who got married in October of 2022.