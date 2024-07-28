Harrison Ford, Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal and more hype up Marvel Studios slate at San Diego Comic-Con

While Marvel's presentation ended on Saturday evening, July 27, by bringing the house down with Robert Downey Jr.'s surprise return to the MCU for two films, president Kevin Feige teased three other films with the help of some major star power.

The studio's other presentations included a showcase with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach from the just-rebranded The Fantastic Four: First Steps -- complete with their ride, the Fantasticar, somehow floating across the stage. That film is due out July 25, 2025.



Another presentation featured Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford, two of the stars of the February 2025 release Captain America: Brave New World.

Ford said he was "so proud" to be joining the other fine actors who have been having so much fun in the MCU, expressing, "I wanted to get in on the action."

He also Hulked out on stage, in a nod to his character Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross becoming Red Hulk in the movie.

That film's Giancarlo Esposito was also there, to "finally unleash" that he's playing the villain Sidewinder. It was previously rumored he'd be playing a different character.

Marvel's spotlight also saw David Harbour, in character and in costume as his Black Widow character the Red Guardian, walking through the crowd to hype up Thunderbolts, his team-up movie with other stars who were there, including Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier), Florence Pugh (Yelena), and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine).

After a thunderous introduction, Harbour then broke character, saying to his co-stars meekly, "Oh my God: You guys didn't dress up?"

Fans in Hall H were treated to a tease of that forthcoming film as well, which is due out May 5, 2025.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

