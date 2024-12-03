Have Breakfast with Santa this holiday season

By Caitlin Fisher

Santa is looking to stop in Green Country a few times this month!

He’ll be hosting a breakfast at the Tulsa Zoo on Saturday, December 7 and Saturday, December 14 at 9 a.m.

Tickets are $34 for zoo members, $41 for non-members, and $7 for children 2 and under.

Each ticket includes not only a photo with Santa but lots of other holiday goodies like a full hot breakfast buffet, arts and crafts, cookie decorating, Polar Express train ride, story telling and animal chat.

*Registration closes the Wednesday before each session

