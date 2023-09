Wednesday (9/13), Adam Sandler took to social media to announce his upcoming 25-city tour run, The I Missed You Tour, and he’ll be making a stop here in Green Country at OKC’s Paycom Center this December!

Tickets for the show happening December 9, 2023, will be available starting with a Live Nation presale beginning Thursday, September 14 at 12 p.m. CT.

General tickets go on sale for The I Missed You Tour on Friday, September 15 at 12 p.m. CT. at ticketmaster.com.