Have you visited WOKA yet!?

I had the privilege of heading out to WOKA Whitewater Park recently to experience their activities and I must say, it’s definitely the perfect way to cool off from all this summer heat we’ve been getting!

If you love adventure, or just want some family fun this summer, WOKA is the place to go for kayaking, tubing, body/surf/paddle boarding and more! WOKA is also connected to the trails at Lake Frances with 5 miles of paved trail and 14 miles of single track mountain biking you can partake in!

Although they’re open year round, seven days a week, summer time is when the adventure is best enjoyed with eight different drops specifically geared to each water activity. The 1,200-foot-long water course starts with more difficult drops, and they get easier as it goes along with the option to enter at any point in the course, avoiding the harder areas if you prefer.

During the summer, they also have a concession stand with anything you may need: food, drinks, merch, sunscreen, even nose plugs! (NOTE: WOKA is a cashless facility)

Parking is only $10 and you can either bring your own equipment (as long as it’s white water rated) or you can rent their equipment with prices ranging from $5-$75.

NOTE: Visitors can purchase an annual pass which covers parking year round for $200 or $100 for the summer season (Memorial Day through Labor Day)



