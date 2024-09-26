HBO drops new trailer to second season of 'The Last of Us'

On Sept. 26 — or Outbreak Day, as fans of the post-apocalyptic game know it — HBO debuted the second-season trailer to its video game adaptation The Last of Us.

One of its new cast additions, Catherine O'Hara, is featured prominently, apparently conducting a therapy session with one of the show's main protagonists, Pedro Pascal's Joel. "Let's try something different," she advises in voice-over. "You can't heal something unless you're brave enough to say it out loud."

Music plays a big part in the trailer, particularly Pearl Jam's 2013 track "Future Days," which Joel plays for Ellie in The Last of Us Part II, the video game's hit sequel.

And while the trailer begins with a respite from the show's zombie outbreak, things pick up considerably by its end, with a horde of zombies rushing a fence, which collapses under their weight, leaving Kaitlyn Dever's Abby Anderson crawling on her hands and knees to escape.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of another new cast member, Oscar-nominated American Fiction actor Jeffrey Wright, reprising his role as Isaac, the former Marine-turned-resistance group leader that he played in the game.

Season 2's cast also includes Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Spencer Lord as Owen and Danny Ramirez as Manny.

The Last of Us season 2 will premiere in 2025.

