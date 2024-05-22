HBO releases trailer to Jessica Lange's 'The Great Lillian Hall'

HBO Films has just released the trailer to The Great Lillian Hall, the upcoming drama directed by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Michael Cristofer, and starring Oscar and Emmy winner Jessica Lange.

Lange plays the titular Broadway star, who "finds herself blindsided by confusion and forgetfulness" as she prepares for her next big role.

As she battles cognitive decline, confusion and hallucinations — in secret, even from her daughter, played by Lily Rabe — Lillian tries to soldier on, getting more frantic as the trailer progresses.

"She's the first lady of the American theater," Jesse Williams' director character says in response to a producer looking to replace her. "I need her for this," he insists.

Lange's fellow Oscar and Emmy winner Kathy Bates also stars, insisting Lillian step down.

"The play is my life, and no one is going to take that from me!" Lange replies.

Pierce Brosnan also appears in the coming attraction as Ty, telling her, "The Lillian Hall I know, no play has ever been written that could defeat her."

"Battling against all odds to make it to opening night while holding on to her fading memories and identity, [Lillian] must navigate a tumultuous emotional journey: balancing her desire for the spotlight and the stark reality of her newly diagnosed illness," the network says.

The trailer ends with Lange asking Bates, "When I'm gone, will you remind me who I was?"

The Great Lillian Hall will debut May 31 at 8 p.m. and will also stream on Max.

